Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center is in the midst of a year-end fundraising challenge, and they invite local residents to chip in. CNC seeks to raise $30,000 to obtain a $14,000 matching gift from the Carlson and Northard families. Various bonus levels have been created with special activities for the bonus level reached. Unlocking the final $2,000 match at the $30,000 contribution level Executive Director Jen Vieth will host an exclusive Cider Social for year-end donors at CNC on New Years Day. Learn more and contribute at CarpenterNatureCenter.org.
CNC Matching Gift Drive
