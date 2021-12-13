ISD 200 Updates COVID Numbers

ISD 200 Superintendent Dr. Bob McDowell has reported that county-wide COVID numbers are up again to 115.3 per 10,000, while district numbers declined a bit to 138.2. ISD 200 reports that 15 HS students, and 3 staff, 13 MS students, and 2 staff, 7 Elementary students, and 3 students and 1 staff at Tilden have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past week. With the continued conversation around school safety, McDowell commented that it was great to hear from our school principals at the school board meeting on what they have in place, from building and maintaining relationships with students to threat assessment protocols.