Prescott Plan Comm Deliberates Deck

At a meeting of the Prescott Plan Commission on December 6th, City Administrator Matt Wolf presented the site plan review for the proposed deck at 117 Broad Street. The first level of the deck is 3,472 square feet, the second level of the deck is 3,750 square feet. For the proposed deck to work within the site and wholly within the parcel currently owned by Two Rivers it will require the vacation of right-of-way to the southeast of the current building. The timeline for the project was reviewed. Condition for the project were also reviewed. After deliberation of the plan, the Commission voted to recommend approval. The City Council deliberated the plan at their December 13th meeting.