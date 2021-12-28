Lusk Arrested

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest of a repeat offender in Dakota County on December 26th. Brian David Lusk has been arrested for felony 2nd degree assault with a deadly weapon and felony discharging of a weapon. 3 prior arrests of Lusk in recent months include a standoff with police south of Hastings on September 21st, where he discharged his weapon inside of his apartment building and prompted a SWAT response, evacuation of the apartment, nearby roads to be closed, and a shelter in place for nearby residents. He was charged with Felony 2nd degree assault with a weapon, Felony 1st degree damage to property with a foreseeable risk to bodily harm, and Felony discharging a weapon within a municipality. On November 29th he was detained for driving with a canceled license, and on December 8th, he was arrested for Driving after cancellation, Felony fleeing from police in a motor vehicle, Misdemeanor. theft., and 3rd degree burglary. Lusk is currently in custody with bail set at $400,000. Lusk is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty by due process of law.