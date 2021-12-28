Cannon River Public Hearing Set

The North Cannon River Watershed Management Organization (NCRWMO) hosted an in person and virtual Open House in the fall of 2021 to gather input on priority issues and resource concerns within the watershed. This information, along with input from state and regional agencies will be used to update the watershed management plan for the Organization. The updated plan will help guide projects and funding decisions of the NCRWMO for the next 10 years. NCRWMO will host an initial planning meeting as part of their regularly scheduled meeting in January. This meeting is an opportunity to receive, review, and discuss public input. There will be a presentation and discussion on the planning process, issues identified during the initial comment period, potential goals and priorities, and future public input opportunities. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 19th at 7:00 pm at the Eureka Townhall, 25043 Cedar Avenue, in Farmington. For more information on NCRWMO visit the organization’s website.