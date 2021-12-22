Rosemount Names Employee Of The Year

Each year, the City of Rosemount acknowledges one staff member as Employee of the Year. The purpose of this award is to recognize and reward employees who exemplify safe work attitudes and habits, promote excellent public and customer service to better serve the community; and/or encourage cost savings and increased efficiency in the delivery of government services. This year’s recipient is Police Sergeant Jeremiah Simonson. Simonson, a 20-year veteran of the Rosemount Police Department, was selected for going above and beyond the call of duty, making efforts to focus on community engagement, in addition to maintaining his day-to-day responsibilities as a patrol sergeant. Some of the initiatives that Sergeant Simonson has led include organizing a softball tournament that raised more than $40,000 for the Invisible Wounds Project, running an annual charity basketball tournament that has raised nearly $50,000 for families of Minnesota officers who have been killed in the line of duty, and continuing to lead and grow the Pink Patch Project throughout Minnesota. In addition to his volunteering efforts, Sergeant Simonson has stepped up to take leadership roles in the Rosemount field training program, the Rosemount Reserves program, and was even selected to drive the lead car for the motorcade that brought the President to town.