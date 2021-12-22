Markuson Sets Up Donation Fund For Local Man

Local Veterans advocate Dean Markuson reports that a donation fund has been set up with United Way of Hastings in memory of local resident Ray Chandler, who recently passed away from complications due to COVID. Markuson states that the fund to commemorate Chandler go to United Way of Hastings’ General Fund for Community Programs, adding that if there is a hardship due to funeral expenses, funds should be used to cover those expenses. United Way of Hastings Executive Director Mary Mellick expressed gratitude for Markuson’s suggestion to set up the fund, and donations in memory of Ray Chandler can be made at UnitedWayOfHastings.org. Chandler was 58 years old, and is survived by two daughters, eight grandchildren, and other family members and friends. A celebration of Ray’s life will be held at a later date.