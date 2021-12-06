Watson Selected as Rotary “Student of the Month”

The Hastings Rotary Student of the Month is Senior Jon Watson. According to the submitted nomination, Jon “lives to serve his school, community, and his peers through his leadership skills and positive attitude”. He is involved in basketball, national Honor Society, FCA Huddle, and Student Council. He maintains a 3.983 GPA while taking AP courses in literature, calculus, and physics, among others. His hobbies include fishing, working out, and spending time with friends and family. He hopes to be accepted into the Air Force Academy and study mechanical engineering with a focus on aeronautics. Watson will be recognized at the December 9th meeting of the Hastings Rotary, to be held at the Green Mill, in Hastings.
(Jon Watson. Submitted Photo)