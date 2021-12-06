Trans Kid Rally Held

A crowd numbering well in to the hundreds showed up for a rally on Saturday at the Rotary Pavilion in Levee Park in support of the Waits family of Hastings, who have been the target of derision and prejudice regarding their youngest child. Organized by the Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Alliance of Hastings, several members of Community and the religious community came together to show support for the Waits family and transgender and non-binary children in general. School board member Lisa Hedin was the first speaker at the rally.
The rally lasted approximately one hour. For more information, visit the I.D.E.A. Page on Facebook.