Sutton Selected As HFS Director

The Hastings Family Service Board of Directors has announced that Amy Sutton will be the next Executive Director at HFS. According to Board President, Mike Swanson, Sutton was selected from a pool of fifty-one applicants received from across the country. Sutton brings over 30 years of experience working with nonprofit boards, strategic planning, budgeting, fundraising, management, and communications. She has led resource development efforts at HFS for 12 years, also serving as the Associate Director since 2017. Her contributions at HFS include the development and implementation of the Bring the Mission Home capital campaign to provide a permanent home for the agency. She has also applied for and received over $1.6 million in grants to support HFS and implemented new strategies for the Rivertown Treasures thrift store that resulted in 84% growth in revenue since 2015. During COVID, Amy managed the logistics and space needs of changing and adding programs and she is heading up the current expansion. Chris Koop has been leading the agency since 2005 and is retiring Feb 1st to spend more time with her family, including two new grand babies.