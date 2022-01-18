Ardent Mills Fined By MPCA

The Ardent Mills facility in Hastings has come under the scrutiny of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. According to a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) enforcement investigation, Ardent Mills, LLC, failed to submit required notifications prior to dismantling and removing air emissions equipment, and starting construction projects to startup new equipment at its flour mill in Hastings. The report also indicates that other violations include missing performance stack tests for particulate matter, a failure to conduct daily inspections and keep records of visible emissions and pressure drops on more than 300 occasions, failing to report fabric filter pressure drops that were out of permitted range on more than 40 occasions, missing two annual pressure calibrations, and failing to submit required major permit amendments. In addition to paying a $33,311 civil penalty to the MPCA, the company has completed a series of corrective actions, including submitting major permit amendments, and plans to conduct daily inspections and train staff accordingly, ensure future projects will adhere to permitted changes, and ensure pressure differentials remain in permitted ranges. When calculating penalties, the MPCA takes into account how seriously the violations affected or could have affected the environment, and whether they were first-time or repeat violations. The agency also attempts to recover the economic benefit the company gained by failing to comply with environmental laws in a timely manner.