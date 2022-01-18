Severson Named Prescott Student of the Week

The Prescott High School Counseling Office reports that the Kiwanis Student of the Week is Senior Merle “Trey” Severson III. Trey was nominated by Media Assistant and ITV Instructor Libby Syverson, who said that Trey is a very hard worker, who works independently in an ITV teaching course through UWRF, which allows him to shadow a teacher at Malone twice a week. Trey is always a very respectful, responsible student. Mrs. Syverson also commented that she loves having him around during the day when his class is done.
(Merle “Trey” Syverson. Submitted Photo)