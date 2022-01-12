PPD Yearly Review

The Prescott Police Department reports that it responded to 5,797 calls for service for 2021, which, according to Chief Eric Michaels, is up from 2020 and the highest since 2018. Chief Michaels indicated in a report to the City Council that the calls were fielded during a staff shortage for a portion of the year.
Chief Michaels also updated the Council on the K9 Officer program.
A community group, the Prescott K9 Project has raised $70,000 towards the hiring and training of a K9 team for the Department.