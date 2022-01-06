Robbery Update

  January 6, 2022

The reported burglary at the Walgreens in Hastings on Wednesday evening is still under investigation. Deputy Chief of Hastings Police David Wilske provided an update.

The phone number for the Police Department is 651-480-2300.

