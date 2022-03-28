DFL Endorses Candidates

Three women in public service were unanimously endorsed Saturday by a unified new local unit of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party. Hastings City Councilwoman Tina Folch, South Washington County School Board member Patricia Driscoll, and paramedic Judy Seeberger, who is also a licensed public school teacher and attorney, excited the convention delegates in Cottage Grove with talk of safe and stable schools, border to border broadband internet, preserving the environment for future generations, and support for veterans, workers, and local law enforcement. Convention delegates also donated over $1,100 for World Central Kitchen, which has served over a million meals to families across Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Hungary in response to the refugee crisis caused by the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine. World Central Kitchen has provided tens of millions of fresh, nourishing meals for communities in need around the world. Absentee ballot voting by mail or in person runs from Sept. 23 to Nov. 7, prior to Election Day Nov. 8.