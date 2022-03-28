Cards For Kocak

Ahead of the retirement of Food Shelf Director Mary Kocak from Hastings Family Service on March 31st, volunteers and well-wishers are encouraged to share a favorite memory, story, and well wishes with Mary. Cards can be dropped off at the HFS Donation Center or mailed to HFS (please include Mary’s name on the envelope). If you would like to leave a message electronically, you can use the link provided hereand HFS will print those messages for Mary. This year, HFS is dedicating the MN FoodShare campaign to Mary and all she has done to provide access to quality food for every neighbor in Hastings. HFS is planning to host a gathering for volunteers to celebrate the retirements of both Mary Kocak and Chris Koop this summer.