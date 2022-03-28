HFS Seeks Assistant

Hastings Family Service is hiring a Meals on Wheels Assistant. The Meals on Wheels Assistant is part of the Meals on Wheels team at Hastings Family Service, helping to provide nutritious home delivered meals fostering independence for seniors and disabled individuals in the community. This is a part-time position working 3 days/week approximately 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM, and the program is run out of Regina Hospital. The position will work closely with the Meals on Wheels team to provide high-quality service to the neighbors we serve as well as the volunteer drivers who make the program possible. More information and a full job description is available through the link provided here.