MFD Battles Bale Blaze

On Tuesday at 1:54 pm, Miesville Fire Department was dispatched to Douglas Township for a report of an outside fire threatening buildings. On arrival, Miesville Engine 1 found a pile of roughly 150 corn stalk round bales fully involved. Crews began an offensive fire attack while also protecting a building housing livestock. Additional water resources and personnel from Hastings Fire Department and Cannon Falls Fire and Rescue were requested to the scene. The fire was placed under control within an hour of arrival, and the fire was contained to the pile of round bales. No livestock were injured from the fire. Crews remained on scene until 9:00 pm performing overhaul and cooling hot spots. 57,500 gallons of water were hauled to the scene by Miesville, Hastings, and Cannon Falls Tenders. At the end of the long day, King’s Place donated burgers to the Miesville Fire Crew. The Miesville Fire Department thanked the Hastings Fire Department, Cannon Falls Fire and Rescue, Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, Dakota Communications Center, and King’s Place for assisting with the incident.
(Photo Source: Miesville Fire Department)