Rise Up Recovery Starts New Group

In continuing efforts to reach out to families with loved ones suffering from chemical addictions, Rise Up Recovery in Hastings has started a new family support group with Thrive Family Recovery Resources. The Thrive! group will begin meeting at the Rise Up Recovery Center at 507 Vermillion Street at 6:30 PM on Thursday, March 31st. According to Thrive, the group seeks to bring restoration to families by providing resources, support, education, and advocacy. Learn more about Thrive at ThriveFamilyRecoveryResources.org.