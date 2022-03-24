More ISD 200 Policies Under Scrutiny

The Independent School District 200 Board has enacted Policy 215-Addressing School Board Member Violations, pertaining to Board Member Carrie Tate for her vote and comments surrounding the ratification of the teachers contract during the February 2 Special Board Meeting. The board cites violations of Policy 209-Code of Ethics.Vice Chair Stephanie Malm acted as Chair during this meeting while Chair Brian Davis abstained due to conflict of interest:
Board Member Tate expresses her apprehensions about the contract:
Board Member Lisa Hedin shares her concerns and Board Member Jessica Dressely adds to the discussion as well:
Board Member Tate summarizes her final position:
Violations of Policy 209-Code of Ethics are cited as cause for disciplinary action. The Code of Ethics policy also states that Board Members will, ?Vote my conscience after informed discussion, unless I abstain because a conflict of interest exists?. Constituents of the ISD #200 have been raising concerns about the inconstant application of Policy 215.