TransParent Alliance Begins Fundraising Efforts

  • March 30, 2022

Former ISD 200 School Board member Kelsey Waits, along with Stacy Elling and Lee Stoffel, has launched a new non-profit organization to assist parents of children who are dealing with gender identity questions. Called the TransParent Alliance, Kelsey seeks to assist families who have trans or gender non-conforming children.

Studies have shown a certain percentage of families in Minnesota deal with this issue

TransParent Alliance is conducting an online fundraiser to help get the organization up and running. Lee Stoffel has the details.

Visit TheTransParentAlliance.org for details and to donate.

