RHS Grad Completes AF Academy

On Wednesday, Dakota County Commissioner Joe Atkins took to social media to recognize Air Force Second Lieutenant Jessica Ojala, who graduated with several top academic, athletic and military honors from the U.S. Air Force Academy and is now earning her Masters at Penn State University in cybersecurity, national security, and global power structures. Upon completing her studies, the 2016 Rosemount High School grad is expected to begin her Air Force career at Seymour-Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina. Atkins received a kind note for the help he provided to Jessica when she was at Rosemount High School, and he said that he could not be more proud of her accomplishments.
(2nd Lt Jessica Ojala. Photo Credit: Prestige)