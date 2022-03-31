Iconic Red Slide To Be Removed

Access to the iconic red slide at Roadside Park in Hastings is roped off and City staff will remove the slide very soon. Unfortunately, the popular slide is damaged and cannot be repaired and the manufacturer cannot create any replacement parts for it. This particular slide location is a challenge because of the steep slope. Staff have been working with a playground manufacturer representative to try and source a replacement slide. Hastings Parks and Rec know this is a very popular attraction in Hastings, and they are doing their best to try and find a suitable replacement. If you have any questions, please call the Parks and Recreation Department at 651-480-6175.