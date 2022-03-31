Prescott River Heights Motel Under New Ownership

Megan and Troy Langer, proprietors of the Port of Prescott Hotel, have announced a new venture in Prescott, with their purchasing of the River Heights Motel on Highway 10. The Langers have partnered with Rania Norton, and they call the project a “diamond in the rough” and state that renovations are underway. The Port of Prescott Hotel is celebrating its one year anniversary, and the River Heights Motel, to be renamed the Harbor Hotel, will become their diamond this summer. The Langers also expect to open the Cove Guest House in Prescott in May.