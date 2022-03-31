Viet Nam Vets Celebrated

  • March 31, 2022

A program to honor both National Vietnam War Veterans Day and Women’s History Month was held at Crossroads Church in Hastings on Tuesday, March 29. Master of Ceremony was Tom Wright and singer Lorne Brinkman sang an original song, Heal Our Broken Land:

Click here for audio

   
Tiffany Neuharth of Rise Up Recovery shared a prayer giving thanks for all women and Mayor Mary Fasbender gave a Women’s Month Proclamation:

Click here for audio

   
Retired Army First Sargent Dean Markuson told the sobering story of his mother to honor women:

Click here for audio

   
Miss Hastings Jasmine Kotek spoke about serving the community; something that women, military personal and Miss America participants all have in common. She shares the story of a title holder to fought hate:

Click here for audio


Mariah Jacobsen, daughter of United Airlines Flight 93 victim Tom Burnett Jr. and State Representative Tony Jurgens gave a speeches to honor those who have been lost while preserving American freedom for all.
Full Audio:

Click here for audio

   
   

