Waits Launches TransParent Alliance

Hastings resident Kelsey Waits, whose family was recently featured in national news, spent years searching for resources on how best to raise a transgender child. With limited resources on the subject, and few people to turn to, her family felt very isolated. Now she is working with other parents to turn their experiences into action by launching the TransParent Alliance.
The organization will focus on providing education and support to parents and caregivers of transgender or non-binary children ages 3 through 18. The TransParent Alliance will kick off with a “Triple Your Impact” fundraising drive aimed at raising $30,000. Funds raised will be used to create community events and physical welcoming kits for families, focusing first on rural Minnesota. An initial donor has committed $20,000 for the effort. For every dollar raised in the initial drive up to $10,000, this anonymous donor will give two dollars. Families and allies can visit TheTransParentAlliance.org to download the guide, donate, learn more about the organization, and sign up for emails to stay informed.