Welcome Home Celebration Planned For Jessie Diggins

The City of Afton has announced that a “Welcome Home” celebration has been planned for Olympic Silver and Bronze Medalist Jessie Diggins, on Saturday, April 2nd. The public is welcomed from noon to 5 PM, with Jessie arriving at 1 PM at Town Square Park, in Afton. She will make a brief presentation, but will be there mostly for photos with fans and display her medals from the Olympics. Food trucks, and Selma’s Ice Cream will be on hand to provide food and refreshments, and lots of glitter to celebrate Jessie.