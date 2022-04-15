Bigham Visits HHS

MN State Senator Karla Bigham recently paid a visit to Hastings High School to present four Hastings High School students with Senate Resolutions honoring their amazing accomplishments. Their persistence and determination are incredible! Skylar Little Soldier is the 2022 MN State High School League girls wrestling 132-lb Champion and Blake Beissel is the 2022 State High School Class 3A boys wrestling Champion. John Chorlton received the 2022 Apollo Award and Kendal Jenkins received the 2022 Athena Award. After presenting the Senate Resolutions, Senator Bigham stopped by the Hastings High School feminist club for a discussion about issues facing women today in America. Bigham also participated in a segment with students in broadcast journalism about the visit.