BR4R Holds Focus Group

In continuing efforts to build understanding and community in Hastings, the Arts Task Force recently held a focus group session with leaders of the Building Remembrance for Reconciliation (BR4R) organization on the experiences of early Black settlers in Hastings. Building Remembrance Representative Andy Bindman commented on the session.
The focus group helped the organization with its ongoing educational efforts around Brown’s Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, which opened on the corner of 5th and Sibley Streets on October 17, 1892. In late October 1907, the church was destroyed by fire. Arson was determined to be the cause, although the culprits were never identified or charged. BR4R is a local organization dedicated to using history and the arts to remember, reconcile and heal. Learn more about BR4R on their Facebook Page.
(Photo Source: City of Hastings)