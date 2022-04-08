ISD 200 Names New HS Principal

ISD 200 has announced that Scott Doran has been selected as the next Principal for Hastings High School. Doran has been the interim principal since the retirement of Mike Johnson in February. According to a press release issued by the District, Doran is a committed educational leader with 24 years of experience in public schools. Doran commented on his selection as Principal for the High School.
He joined the Hastings High School administrative team last July as an assistant principal. Doran received his Educational Specialist degree from the University of St. Thomas, a Master of Arts in Education from St. Mary’s University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education and Psychology from Cornell College. Scott and his wife Debi have three daughters; Abbi, Maddi, and Kayla. Pending school board approval, Scott will assume the official position on July 1 of 2022.