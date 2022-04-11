County Schools Receive Funding

Schools in the 2nd Congressional District of Minnesota received nearly $4.5 million from the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund Program. The ECF program, which was created as part of the American Rescue Plan, helps schools and libraries ensure that students can connect to the internet at home, allowing them to take advantage of online learning and complete their homework. Students who lack access to the internet at home often fall behind their peers as curricula and educational opportunities rely more and more on the ability to conduct online research and connect to the web. Local schools and libraries in the current 2nd District boundaries that have received funding include the Dakota County Library, Farmington School District, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District, St. John The Baptist School, and St. Joseph Elementary School.