ISD 200 School Board Rules Meeting Review

The Hastings Independence School District #200 Policy Committee met on Thursday, April 7. Policy 530 Immunization Requirements is being reviewed to align with MSBA policy. Policy 206, which outlines public participation in school board meetings, is in review, Board Members Stephanie Malm and Lisa Hedin speak to why Policy 206 is in committee:
After a the adaption of Policy 206 in August 2021 the public is no longer allowed to address the board as a whole during the open public meeting, rather a listening session was added prior to the public meeting. Part of this process requires sharing data that would be protected pending the passage of said legislation, so revision is recommended. Other details of the procedure where also covered: whether to allow non-agenda items to be discussed, how citizen sign up to speak, how to prioritize those speaking to agenda items if non-agenda items are allowed to be discussed, possibly adding an agenda item to regular board meetings to allow for a summary of the listening session to be shared with the entirety of the board from those who attended the listening session and the impressions of other school districts that are aware of this type of public comment listening session. Some board members and community members have expressed concern about the removal of the option to speak to the board as a whole during the open public meeting. Superintendent Robert McDowell asks:
Other policies slated for review are the 600 serious and procedures that require annual review per MSBA. A complete list of these procedures can be found on the KDWA news page and the district has organized these policies so that a large bulk review is done every July. The district is likely to start separating policy from procedure. For example, Policy 903 procedure will be drafted by staff and reviewed by the policy committee. The committee discusses:
Currently, ISD #200 does not have any policies in the 300 series, Board Member Dressely makes a request:
In addition the 300 policy series includes policy implementation and administrator code of ethics. The next Policy Committee meeting is Thursday May 18 from 2:00pm-3:00pm in conference room A in the District Office. This meeting is open to the public.
Below are the required policies and annual review requirements per Minnesota School Board Accoceation (MSBA)
102 Equal Educational Opportunity (inclusive Education), Mandatory
214 Out-of-State Travel by School Board Members, Mandatory
401 Equal Employment Opportunity, Mandatory
402 Disability Nondiscrimination Policy,Mandatory
406 Public & Private Personnel Data and Form: Employee Authorization for release of Information, Mandatory
410 Family and Medical Leave Policy, Mandatory and Annual Review
412 Expense Reimbursement, Mandatory
413 Harassment and Violence, Mandatory and Annual Review
414 Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse, Annual Review
415 Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults, Annual Review
417 Chemical Use and Abuse, Mandatory
418 Drug-Free Workplace/Drug-Free School and Acknowledgement of Drug-Free Workplace/Drug-Free School Policy, Mandatory
419 Tobacco-Free Environment; Possession and Use of Tobacco, Tobacco-Related Devices, and Electronic Delivery Devices, Mandatory
427 Workload Limits for Certain Special Education Teachers, Mandatory
501 School Weapons Policy, Mandatory
502 Search of Student Lockers, Desks, Personal Possessions, and Student’s Person, Mandatory
506 Student Discipline, Mandatory and Annual Review
514 Bullying Prohibition Policy, Mandatory and Annual Review
515 Protection and Privacy of Pupil Records and Public Notice & Juvenile Justice System Request for Information, Mandatory
516 Student Medication, Mandatory
520 Student Surveys and Public Notice Form, Mandatory
521 Student Disability Nondiscrimination, Mandatory
522 Student Sex Nondiscrimination, Mandatory and Annual Review
524 Internet Acceptable Use and Safety Policy, Mandatory and Annual Review
526 Hazing Prohibition, Mandatory
531 The Pledge of Allegiance, Mandatory
532 Use of Peace Officers and Crisis Teams to Remove Students with IEPs from School Grounds, Mandatory
533 Wellness, Mandatory
534 Unpaid Meal Charges, Mandatory
601 School District Curriculum and Instruction Goals, Mandatory
603 Curriculum Development, Mandatory
612.1 Development of Parent and Family Engagement Policies for Title I Programs, Mandatory
616 School District System Accountability, Mandatory and Annual Review
620 Credit for Learning, Mandatory
709 Student Transportation Safety Policy and Notification Forms, Mandatory
721 Uniform Grant Guidance Policy Regarding Federal Revenue Sources, Mandatory
722 Public Data Requests and Public Data Request Form, Mandatory
806 Crisis Management Policy,Mandatory and Annual Review
903 Visitors to School District Buildings and Sites, Mandatory
Full Audio: