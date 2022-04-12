Sheriff Starry Announces Reelection Bid

Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry has formally announced he will seek re-election in 2022. According to a press release, Sheriff Starry considers it his honor and privilege to be Washington County Sheriff and to work with an amazing staff of 268 dedicated individuals committed to providing high-quality public safety services daily to Washington County citizens. Sheriff Starry has spent his entire career with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, beginning in 1993. He has held numerous assignments there and has held every rank. In addition to serving as the current Sheriff, he serves as the Chair of the executive board for North Central High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program for Minnesota and Wisconsin and president for the executive board of the United Way of Washington County East. He is also a member of the Minnesota Violent Crime Coordinating Council and a board member of The Frontline Foundation and the Lakes Center for Youth and Families. Sheriff Starry states that his top priority will continue to be the safety of the communities, as it always has been, largely made possible through strong communication and community engagement. Sheriff Starry and his wife, Jeanice, live and work in Stillwater and have two daughters.