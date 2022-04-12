The Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week is Senior Carl Meyer. He was nominated by Ms. Gienau who shares, “Carl Meyer has been chosen as student of the week because of the tremendous growth he has shown this school year. Every Wednesday, Carl helps pack and organize backpacks for the Prescott Food Pantry. These ‘backpacks’ of food help support families in the Prescott Community. Additionally, Carl comes to school prepared to learn and enjoys helping others when possible. His desire to continually grow and be a better student is why I chose him as the student of the week”. Keep up the great work Prescott High School!