Churchill Market Surrenders Liquor License

Churchill Market located at 1003 Campbell Street in Prescott submitted a request to conditionally surrender their class “A” beer/liquor license on March 14, 2022. They did so with the condition that the license is assigned to Kwik Trip, Inc., which is currently under construction at 1200 Henry Street. Kwik Trip applied for a class “A” beer/liquor license on March 16, 2022. They are expected to open by the end of July. If the conditional surrender by Churchill is approved the Kwik Trip class “A” license would be brought to Council in June for formal approval. Per the letter submitted by Churchill they are requesting this conditional surrender due to the ceasing of business operations at their location at 1003 Campbell Street on June 30, 2022. The City of Prescott may choose to allow the class “A” liquor/beer license to surrender from Churchill Market-2, LLC under the condition it goes to Kwik Trip, Inc. This request is at the sole discretion of the City Council based on the application presented by Kwik Trip and the request by Churchill Market. The City Council will deliberate the request at their meeting on Monday evening.