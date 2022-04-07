Regina And United Hospitals Merge

Allina Health is excited to announce United Hospital in St. Paul and Regina Hospital in Hastings are strengthening their roles together as they reimagine care delivery in the east metro. In August 2022, the two hospitals will align under one hospital license with two east metro campuses. They will be known as United Hospital and United Hospital Hastings Regina Campus. Over the past two years, amidst the rapidly changing landscape in health care, Allina Health has embarked on a “Whole Way to Better” journey to better serve patients, employees and communities. This partnership fosters an already established relationship between the two campuses. Patients in Hastings choose United Hospital more than any other hospital for their subspecialty care needs and patients who need a higher level of care than can be provided at Regina Hospital are regularly transferred to United Hospital. Unifying into one hospital will simplify processes like transfers and billing for patients, staff members and providers. After the name change, Regina Hospital will continue to maintain and support its Catholic Stewardship Agreement.