GRRVLC Conducts Controlled Burn

The Great River Road Visitor and Learning Center at Freedom Park in Prescott recently conducted their first prescribed burn on the bluff thanks to the Prescott Fire Department and the Exhibits and Grounds Committee. Board member Jim Shiely was at the scene and commented on the need for the burn.
The burn is part of a multiyear effort to restore the globally rare bluff prairie at the park, called a “goat prairie” due to the steep terrain. Over the last two years, a herd of goats helped remove invasive and undesirable woody species such as buckthorn, black locust, prickly ash, and sumac. Now fire will hopefully unleash latent native seeds that require heat in order to germinate.