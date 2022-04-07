Highway 55 Project To Begin

MnDOT has announced that construction on Hwy 55 in Rosemount begins this spring. Crews will be constructing dedicated turn lanes at the intersection of Hwy 55 and Doyle Path, near Spectro Alloys, to help improve safety. In addition to adding both an eastbound and westbound turn lane crews will also extend the westbound acceleration lane, remove a layer of pavement and repave the road and make minor drainage modifications. Motorists can expect a full closure of Hwy 55 near Doyle Path. All businesses and residences will remain accessible throughout the project however, it may not be your normal route. Construction is anticipated to be complete this fall. Once finished, this stretch of Hwy 55 will have improved safety, traffic flow and smoother pavement. For more information, visit the Hwy 55 Rosemount project webpage.