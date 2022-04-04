County Attorney Orput Passes

Pete Orput, the long-serving Washington County Attorney, passed away on April 3rd, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. He was 66 years old. Orput was first elected Washington County Attorney in 2010. He was re-elected in 2014 and 2018. He previously announced his plans to retire once his current term ended at the end of the year. Driven by a passion for justice, Orput served the Washington County Attorney’s Office with honor, integrity, and spirit. He built an office that embraced his strong moral and ethical pillars, and the pride he had for his team was unmatched. Losing him leaves a hole in the office and the legal community that will not be easily filled. Orput enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1973. After his discharge as a lance corporal in 1976, he used the GI Bill to earn a teaching degree from the University of Minnesota. He went on to teach high school history in Minneapolis before pursuing a career in the legal profession. After graduating from William Mitchell College of Law, Orput served as an assistant county attorney for Mille Lacs, Carver, Hennepin, and Dakota counties. He also taught police science as an adjunct professor at St. Mary’s University. Orput is survived by his wife, Tami, six children and six grandchildren. The County Board will provide information on the process related to the County Attorney position at a future date.