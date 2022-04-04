Emily’s Bakery Purchased

Norine Bishop has reported that the Emily’s Bakery space in the Midtown Center has been purchased by Twin-Cities based Woullett’s Bakery. Emily’s closed its doors for the final time on Nov. 27 of 2021, with the business’ roots having stretched back to 1906, when it was first known as Pitz Bakery. Emily’s was most recently owned by Norine Bishop and Steve Fox, the grandchildren of the Walkers, who bought the bakery in 1946 and kept it in the family from then on. Woullett’s currently operates 6 locations in the Tim Cities Metro area, with the Downtown Minneapolis location temporarily closed, due to COVID concerns. Stay tuned to KDWA for updates on this story.