Davis Confirmed Out At YMCA

It has been confirmed that Independent School District #200 Board Chair Brian Davis is no longer serving the Hastings YMCA as Executive Director. Allegedly the change is due to a breach of the YMCA Code of Conduct. KDWA has reached out for comment from Davis himself and several YMCA admins including Sales Director Derrick Jaeger, Vice President of Operations Mike Lavin, and Senior Director of Communications and Marketing Joan Schimml. No comments have been received at this time. Also, no documentation providing greater detail has become available at this time. Community members are inquiring if the ISD #200 Board will be taking action against Davis and asking if a violation of the YMCA Code of Conduct could be translated to a breach of ISD #200 Policy 209 Code of Ethics and if this would give grounds for discipline via Policy 215 Addressing School Board Member Violation which was recently applied to board members, Jessica Dressely and Carrie Tate. Updates will be made as more information becomes available. A copy of the YMCA Code of Conduct can be found on the news page of KDWA.com.
The below “Code of Conduct” is from the “Human Resources Standard Operating Procedures Manual for the YMCA of the North”:
Code of Conduct
Revised 4/1/2021
Policy:
The YMCA OF THE NORTH is committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all members and guests. To promote safety and comfort for all, the YMCA OF THE NORTH asks individuals to act appropriately at all times when they are in YMCA OF THE NORTH facilities or participating in YMCA OF THE NORTH programs. Team members and volunteers are expected to actively support and enforce the Code of Conduct.
Guidelines:
Team members and volunteers are expected to behave in a mature and responsible way and to respect the rights and dignity of others. The YMCA OF THE NORTH Code of Conduct does not permit language or actions that could harm or frighten another person or negatively impact operations. Specifically, this includes, but is not limited to:
– Any conduct or action that is contrary to established rules and regulations or detrimental to the best interest of the YMCA OF THE NORTH.
– Inappropriate touch of program participant, member or guest
– Violations of the harassment policy including, but not limited to: Angry or vulgar language including swearing, name-calling or shouting. Physical contact with another person in any angry or threatening way. Any demonstration of sexual activity or sexual contact with another person. Harassment or intimidation by words, gestures, body language or any other menacing behavior. Using language such as racial slurs or negative stereotypes. Engaging in any racist and/or oppressive behavior to include but not limited to, discrimination, intimidation, biases, bigotry and prejudices.
– Theft or behavior that results in the destruction of property.
– Carrying or concealing any weapons, devices or objects that may be used as weapons.
– Using or possessing illegal chemicals or alcohol on YMCA OF THE NORTH property, in YMCA OF THE NORTH vehicles or at YMCA OF THE NORTH-sponsored programs.
– Inappropriate release of confidential information.
– Team Members have the right to express their personal convictions on issues and they must do so by following our core values. However, team members must refrain from giving the impression that their views and opinions are those of the YMCA of The North.
– Falsifying documents such as applications, resumes, time sheets, reports, financial information, etc.
– Violations of any conduct specific to programs such as Child Care or Aquatics.
– Use of YMCA OF THE NORTH equipment or facilities for personal gain.
– Unsafe or inappropriate use of equipment and vehicles.
– Registering for or cash receipting programming for yourself or your family members in Personify.
Procedures:
Team members are encouraged to be responsible for their personal comfort and safety and ask any person whose behavior threatens their comfort to stop such behavior. If a team member feels uncomfortable in confronting the person directly, they should report the behavior to a supervisor. Supervisors who feel that the actions of one of their team members warrants disciplinary action should contact the Human Resources Department.
For More Information:
