Grant Approved for Lake Isabel Park Project

  • April 29, 2022

Lake Isabel Park in Hastings was identified in 2020 for redevelopment, and a Master Plan was completed, gathering community and neighborhood input, and ultimately a preferred site plan was selected. City staff applied for a DNR Outdoor Recreation Grant for this park redevelopment, and were recently notified this project was selected for funding. According to information provided to the City Council, this is a matching grant, and the City’s budget has allocated $240,000 for park redevelopment which will be combined with grant funding for a total of $480,000 in secured redevelopment funds. A request to authorize the signature of the $240,000 grant agreement between the City and the State of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was placed on the Consent Agenda for the May 2nd meeting of the City Council.

