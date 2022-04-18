Hastings K9 Team Completes Trials

Hastings Police Officer Vomastek and K9 Sonny recently participated in drug detection trials in Washington County. The trial was sponsored through Region 18, of the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA). K9 teams must complete a number of trials annually to maintain their certification in narcotics detection, person/article searches, and apprehension. The Hastings Team scored 199.3 out of 200 possible points and successfully recertified in this area which consisted of vehicle and room searches. Sixty teams from all over the east metro, western Wisconsin, and Rochester competed in this event. The HPD congratulates K9 Sonny and Officer Vomastek on their accomplishment.