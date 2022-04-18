RTD 2022 Buttons On Sale Now

The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau have reported that Rivertown Days 2022 buttons are now available for purchase. Buttons get you access to continuous music in downtown Hastings and entrance to the carnival. Your button is good for the full weekend, a three day event! Kids 12 and under are free. Once you place your button order online, a Rivertown Days ticket will be emailed to you. Bring this ticket to the event in downtown Hastings to redeem your buttons at the gate. Corporate button packages are available. Please contact the Hastings Chamber for details.