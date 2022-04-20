Johnson Remembered

Former Hastings jeweler Dick Johnson passed away on Thursday, April 14th after a courageous battle with lung cancer. According to the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, in 1985, Johnson, a longtime Hastings business owner, and his wife Reba, opened R. L. Johnson Jewelers in Hastings, which became a staple in the community and surrounding areas. Dick treated his customers like family, and Johnson Jewelers was a place to celebrate many of life’s special milestones with multiple generations of customers through the years. Dick and Reba worked hard to build their business and ran the store with honesty and integrity for twenty-seven years until their retirement in 2011. Their son, Tom Johnson continues the tradition of Johnson Jewelers today. Funeral services are planned for April 22nd at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Hastings.
(Dick Johnson. Submitted photo)