Larson Video Wins 3rd Place

Isabella Larson, an 8th Grader at Hastings Middle School recently placed third in this year’s “Escape the Vape” video contest, which challenged Minnesota middle and high school students to create and submit a 30-second public service announcement video to educate their peers on the dangers of vaping. Larson’s video, “Ingredients“, talked about the different ingredients used in vaping products, including acetone and lead. The contest, now in its second year, is a collaboration between the Minnesota Department of Health, the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota, the Tobacco-Free Alliance, CCF Advertising, Medtronic, the Minnesota Youth Council, and Allina Health’s Change to Chill. Students from more than 70 Minnesota schools around the state created videos. Students submitted 263 entries in total. Sixty-five middle and high school students, many from the Minnesota Youth Council, served as judges and helped select the 10 finalists. Public voting opened March 23. More than 1,900 people voted online to choose the winners for each division. Learn more about vaping on the Escape the Vape website.