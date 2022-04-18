Lakeside Cemetery To Add 3 Columbaria

Lakeside Cemetery is in the process of adding three new columbariums. Construction and landscaping will begin as soon as possible. Due to the renovations that will occur, the Columbarium Area needs to remain free of plant stands and planters. According to Cemetery management, all plant stands have been removed and placed between the cemetery’s dumpster and garage. They may be picked up by family members at any time. In addition, plant stands that were purchased from Lakeside Cemetery may be returned for a full refund of the purchase price. Individuals who wish to have Lakeside Cemetery purchase their plant stand are asked to call the office at 651-437-6656. If there is no answer, please leave a message. If you’d like more information, please go to LakesideCem.com and click on the “What’s New” tab.