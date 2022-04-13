Simply Secure Storage Offers New Space

Simply Secure Storage of Hastings announces the ground breaking of its new “Business Flex Space Rental Buildings” located at 2030 Spiral Blvd, Hastings on Monday April 18. Business Flex Space rentals are typically 500-700 sq ft in size and offer basic electricity service, large 12×14-foot overhead doors, modern security features such as 24 hour surveillance and controlled gate access and low cost, short term leases that small businesses desire. This project was supported by HEDRA as a way to allow small businesses to grow and flourish in Hastings. Chad Smurawa, owner of Simply Secure Storage, stated, “our new flex space units are designed to support smaller businesses like plumbers, small remodeling companies and other service businesses that need a place for their for their business to grow but find it difficult to find reasonably priced space with all the amenities we can offer”. A Grand Opening is planned for June 1, and a few of the business flex space units remain available for rent.