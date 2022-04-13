Rosemount Student Selected For DC Trip

Meti Negewo of Rosemount High School is one of Five local high school students recently selected to receive an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., sponsored by Dakota Electric Association. The students will participate in the National Rural Electric Association’s (NRECA) annual Washington, D.C. Youth Tour, scheduled for June 14-19. Joan Bromberek, of Hastings High School, was selected as an alternate. Each June, more than 1,800 high school students from around the United States travel to Washington, D.C. for the NRECA Youth Tour. The participants are selected and sponsored by their local electric cooperatives, and during the week, they learn about government and electric cooperatives. The students will have the opportunity to tour many of Washington, D.C.’s sites, including the Smithsonian, the U.S. Capitol and the Vietnam Memorial, and they also have a chance to meet their elected officials.
(Meti Negewo. Submitted Photo)