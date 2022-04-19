Spiral Foods Expansion Update

Spiral Natural Foods is well into construction of their new expanded space next door to the original market. According to market management, so far, trenches have been dug and pipes have been placed in the floor for drains and in the walls for ventilation. The cooperative is still fund raising for the finishing of the project and there are several ways the public can help. Shoppers are asked to join the co-op by becoming a member/owner, and current owners are urged to consider buying preferred shares. Shoppers may also donate any amount at any time, or even just round up to the nearest dollar at the register. Learn more at Spiral.coop.
(Photo Source: Spiral Foods)